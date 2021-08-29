Hundreds of state employees will not be able to report to the offices Monday or Tuesday due to what a source described as an explosion early Sunday morning at the facility that provides heating and cooling services to a number of state office buildings in Hartford.

“Due to the severity of this incident CAS is unable to provide necessary heating and cooling to our affected state buildings,” Doug Moore, director of property and facilities management for the Department of Administrative Services, wrote in a communication. “We have already notified our building managers and IT services managers so they may take appropriate action. We are doing our utmost to address this issue as quickly as possible.”

According to the communication, the affected buildings include 410 Capitol Avenue, 450 Capitol Avenue, 460 Capitol Avenue, 165 Capitol Avenue, and 79 Elm Street in Hartford.

The Legislative Office Building is also impacted, according to Jim Tamburro, executive director of Legislative Management.

“Due to a problem at the facility in Harford that provides us with heating and cooling services, the air conditioning is not working in the LOB (as well other state buildings in the area). The Capitol is not impacted,” Tamburro wrote in an email to employees, who were instructed to work remotely.

State officials were not immediately available to comment Sunday.

Besides the LOB, the office buildings impacted house the Department of Public Health, Department of Developmental Services, Office of Policy and Management, Office of the Attorney General, Department of Education, Department of Consumer Protection, and dozens of other state agencies.