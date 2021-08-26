Ten health insurance companies are proposing an average rate hike for next year of between nine and 13% and the public will get a chance to weigh in on the proposals.

The public has until 4 p.m. tomorrow to get their testimony to the state Insurance Department.

Insurance regulators will hear from the public and the carriers next week at a hearing on the proposed rate hikes for 2022.

“Whether or not small business, small nonprofits, individuals can afford these plans, that really does need to be taken into account before we consider rate hikes,” Rev. Josh Pawelek of the Unitarian Universalist Society: East said.

He said every year, health insurance for three of his employees increases.

“It’s hard. It’s hard to not have any consistency. It’s hard on our staff,” Pawelek said.

Deb Dauphinais, who runs Bicycles East in Glastonbury with her husband, said she just wants to provide affordable care to her employees.

