That additional $300 per week that unemployed workers have been receiving will disappear soon.

Now is the time to start looking even harder for work.

That’s the message from state officials who are warning that extended federal unemployment benefits will expire on Sept. 4.

“The pandemic did have a mass layoff for me unfortunately so I’ve been trying to find something consistent,” Kennisha Dixon of Hartford says.

That’s why she came to the American Jobs Center in Hartford.

“I was in customer service and retail. I’m currently looking to go into cosmetology,” Dixon says.

She says they are helping her brush up on her interview skills.

