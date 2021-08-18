Those who want to get into Connecticut’s new legal cannabis industry need an early start. Investors and credit unions want to start planning now.

“The cannabis industry is a multi-million dollar industry, going into upwards of a billion dollar industry,” Luis Vega, a hemp farmer and member of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, says.

“Step one, make sure you start your business plan, make sure you are a viable business with a roadmap on what you would like to do,” Vega says.

It’s not cheap.

“Just in Connecticut the fee to go is $3 million,” Vega says.

That’s for a grower or cultivator license, which will require a lot of equipment and lighting. A license for a dispensary’s start-up costs might be around $1.5 to $3 million.

Access to capital will be a challenge for some.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut