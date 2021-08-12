The Connecticut Lottery took its first step today toward competing with two tribal casinos for residents looking to place a wager on a sporting event.

“This agreement guarantees that Connecticut Lottery at least $170 million over the 10-year term. We expect that to be just the start,” Lottery Chairman Rob Simmeljaer said.

Simmeljaer said they chose Rush Street Interactive to operate its online sports betting operation.

“Our belief they will help us compete effectively against the other parties we know will be in the state with the two tribal licensees as well,” he said.

Connecticut threw open the door to online gaming and sports betting in May. The general assembly signed off on a three-way revenue-sharing pact agreed upon by Gov. Ned Lamont, the Mashantucket Pequots and the Mohegan Tribal Nation. They are still waiting on the Bureau of Indian Affairs to sign off on the agreement.

The Mashantucket Pequots have chosen Draftkings and the Mohegan Tribal Nation has chosen Fanduel to operate its sports betting.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut