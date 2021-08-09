Connecticut has been making strides to improve its business-friendliness ranking and is inching its way up with the help of a public-private partnership.

AdvanceCT is the public-private partnership that works with the governor and his economic development team to improve the state’s business competitiveness.

As president and CEO of AdvanceCT, Peter Denious has made changing the state’s position in national business rankings a priority. Denious says the state recently improved to 24th, up 11 spots, in the CNBC rankings for business friendliness.

Adam Chiara spoke with him about why he puts so much stock in the rankings and what the strategy is for moving the state up.