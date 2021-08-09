Workers are getting called back to the office, school is starting and federal unemployment benefits are expiring. That’s all putting pressure on parents to find child care.

“High-quality, affordable child care is kind of like those word problems you did in fifth grade. That math never adds up,” Jill Marini, director of Early Learning for the YWCA, said.

Marini said they are interviewing for teaching positions, but it’s a job seekers market.

“In order to pay your staff what they’re worth you really would have to charge parents more than they can afford,” Marini said.

