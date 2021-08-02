The delta variant’s ability to breakthrough vaccinations has nursing home residents and their families concerned. They are wondering about another visitor lockout.

“I fear another lockdown would progress her dementia even further. She needs absolutely everything done for her,” Tania Ryea of Tolland said.

Ryea’s mother is in a long-term care facility and during 2020 her dementia progressed.

“My mother ends up in a wheelchair, she’s no longer feeding herself, she’s no longer responding to basic questions such as what is my name?” Ryea said.

Ryea said she was hesitant about the vaccine, but did it for her mother.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut