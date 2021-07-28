Two insurance companies for Remington Arms the firearm company going through bankruptcy offered millions to settle a lawsuit filed by nine families affected by the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shootings.

“The plaintiffs, the Sandy Hook families, have to make a decision now and that is whether to accept the offer and drop the case against Remington or to keep the case going,” Quinnipiac University Law Professor William Dunlap says.

Dunlap is talking about the $33 million settlement offered to the nine families. It’s the first settlement offer in this case that was filed seven years ago.

“And their incentive to keep the case going is actually quite strong because they have been saying from the very beginning that the primary purpose of this lawsuit was to get information from Remington about the way they and by implication other gun manufacturers market their guns,” Dunlap says.

Josh Koskoff, the attorney representing the families would not go on camera, but released a statement on their behalf saying in part: “Since this case was filed in 2014, the families’ focus has been on preventing the next Sandy Hook. An important part of that goal has been showing banks and insurers that companies that sell assault weapons to civilians are fraught with financial risk.”

