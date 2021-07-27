Connecticut’s eviction moratorium ended last month but in order to evict a tenant who hasn’t paid rent, landlords must prove they’ve applied for federal funds to pay back rent.

“I don’t think they’re moving quickly enough and I don’t think they’re streamlining the application process,” Erin Kemple, executive director of the Connecticut Fair Housing Center, said.

Kemple said more needs to be done.

“It has not increased enough to prevent a massive number of people becoming homeless,” Kemple said.

Connecticut has received $400 million in federal funds to help avoid evictions. However, only $37 million or 9% has gone out the door.

“It is absolutely not enough,” Kemple said.

Read more from NBC Connecticut’s Christine Stuart.