A recent upgrade to a state computer system is impacting the speed of gun sales and now retailers and their customers are taking the state back to federal court over the issue.

“We spoke to a gentleman the other day who has 67 transactions people have paid him for. He’s just looking to get approval from the state and they won’t answer the phone,” Rep. Craig Fishbein said.

Fishbein, the attorney who is representing these dealers, said the federally licensed firearm dealers could be out of business quickly if they can’t get approval for these sales or transfers.

