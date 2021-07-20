Connecticut, like many states, is seeing a record number of gun sales, but an upgrade to a state computer system is causing problems for gun retailers.

The state recently updated its background check system for gun sales, and retailers say the new computerized system is causing a delay in new gun sales transactions.

“Paper and pens and scissors to basically put the files together for these firearms transactions for the dealers,” Brian Foley, an assistant to Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said.

