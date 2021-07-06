The public was allowed back into the state Capitol and legislative office building Tuesday for the first time since March 2020.

“Today the building is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The tour schedule is still in flux,” Kim Fabrizio, head of Capitol tours for the League of Women Voters, said.

People can come and do a self-guided tour, even though it will be limited to the first floor. Some came during the pandemic only to find they couldn’t get in.

