Landlords are breathing a sigh of relief that Connecticut’s eviction moratorium is ending later this week, but housing advocates worry it will mean more people end up homeless.

“Fifteen months now, landlords have been asked to bear the burden without a lot of help up until this point,” John Souza said.

Souza, head of the CT Coalition of Property Owners, said they aren’t looking to evict anyone if they don’t have to, but landlords also have to get paid. He said some tenants have taken advantage of the situation and haven’t paid.

