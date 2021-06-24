A longtime state Capitol figure is expected to be removed from the state Capitol and exiled to the Old State House, but a little known commission has more questions for lawmakers.

“John Mason was the architect of the Pequot massacre that happened in the 1600s,” Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, said.

Mason, one of the founders of Connecticut, led the infamous attack against the Eastern Pequots in Mystic in 1637 killing nearly 500 Native Americans and enslaving others.

