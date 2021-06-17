Case Prevalence Per 10,000, By Town

For the week ending June 16, 2021

SUSAN BIGELOW

New cases of COVID-19 fell past the lows recorded last August as the pandemic continues its rapid retreat in Connecticut. The end, at last, appears to be in sight.

The state recorded 298 new cases for the week ending June 16, 2021, which was over 200 cases fewer than the previous pandemic low of 499 that was recorded in August 2020. Cases dropped by 49% from last week’s total of 584, and dropped 57% from the total of 698 recorded two weeks ago.

To illustrate just how dramatic the decrease has been over the past two months, for the week ending April 14 the state recorded 8,531 new cases. Case numbers have dropped by 96.5% since then.

Statewide case prevalence, or the number of new cases per 10,000 people, dropped from 1.63 last week to 0.83 this week. Case positivity also dropped from 0.66% to 0.41%.

Let’s take a look at this week’s unprecedented map.

A near-majority of towns, 80, recorded zero new cases this past week, including the city of New Britain. All but 26 towns had a case prevalence under 2 new cases per 10,000 people, including the state’s largest cities: Bridgeport, Hartford, New Haven, Stamford, Waterbury, Norwalk, Danbury, and New Britain.

Tiny Union, population 854, recorded a single case, which made its case prevalence a state-leading 11.90 new cases per 10,000 people. Union was the only town with a case prevalence over 10.

Make no mistake, this disease is still dangerous for the unvaccinated. But the average Connecticut resident is now much, much less likely to be exposed to it.

Here’s last week’s map for comparison:

Case Prevalence Per 10,000, By Town

For the week ending June 9, 2021

Susan Bigelow is an award-winning columnist and the founder of CTLocalPolitics. She lives in Enfield with her wife and their cats.

