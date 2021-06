State Capitol (CTNewsJunkie file photo)

Lawmakers will be returning to the Capitol this week for a special session, but the doors will still remain closed to the public.

“Legislators aren’t told in their personal lives to quarantine. They have exposure just as much as any other person in society,” Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly said.

Kelly says it’s time to reopen the state Capitol and Legislative Office Building.

