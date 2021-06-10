Case Prevalence Per 10,000, By Town

For the week ending June 9, 2021

SUSAN BIGELOW

COVID-19 cases fell again this week to one of the lowest weekly case counts of the pandemic, exceeded only by two weeks in July 2020, and one in August 2020. The rate of descent, while still rapid, has slowed somewhat in the past two weeks.

Connecticut reported 584 new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending June 9, 2021, a drop of 114, or 16%, from the previous week’s total of 698. That compares to a 32% drop the week before, and a 43% drop the week before that. However, we have seen the rate of decline slow in the past without impacting the overall trends; there was a similar slowdown in late April, but after that cases began dropping more rapidly again.

Case prevalence, or the number of new cases per 10,000 people, fell from 1.95 to 1.63, while test positivity fell from an already very low 0.92% to 0.66%. Hospitalizations continue to fall, from 85 at this point last week to 76 now.

Look at the map above, once again most towns reported a case prevalence of somewhere between 0 and 5 new cases per 10,000 people. Only eight towns had a higher case prevalence: Hampton (16.19), Kent (10.77), Goshen (10.42), Woodstock (6.38), Plainville (6.24), Bolton (6.13), Bridgewater (6.09), and Bethlehem (5.84). Most of these are small towns reporting only a few actual cases.

Fifty-five towns reported no new cases this week, most of which were rural towns in eastern and northwestern Connecticut. We are now seeing more larger towns with no new cases, however, such as Darien, New Canaan, Milford, and Wethersfield.

Once again, there are no visible patterns or outbreaks visible on the map.

Here’s last week’s map for comparison.

