Transportation Climate Initiative proponents rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to encourage lawmakers to pass legislation that would create a carbon cap on transportation emissions. It will likely increase gas taxes – and that’s a point of contention.

“They’ve been calling it a gas tax. It is not a gas tax. They have been wildly exaggerating the cost of the program based on long-debunked studies. They’ve been fear-mongering that this will cause gas shortages,” Katie Dykes says.

Despite assurances from Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes – the regional transportation initiative won’t go forward.

