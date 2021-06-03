Case Prevalence Per 10,000, By Town

For the week ending June 2, 2021

SUSAN BIGELOW

Cases of COVID-19 continued their dramatic drop for the seventh straight week as the pandemic continued to loosen its grip on Connecticut.

The state reported just 698 new cases for the week ending June 2, a drop of 334, or 32.36%, from last week. This is the smallest weekly case count since the pandemic’s lowest point in Connecticut last August.

Case prevalence, or the number of new cases per 10,000 residents, also fell dramatically to 1.95, down from 2.89 last week. Case positivity also fell from 0.96% to 0.92%.

To give you an idea of how fast the virus has disappeared in Connecticut, when this current drop-off began during the week ending April 14 – just seven weeks ago – the state had recorded 8,531 new cases. Case prevalence statewide was 23.87 new cases per 10,000 residents, and case positivity stood at 3.27%.

The relaxing of almost all pandemic-related restrictions on May 19 has not made any kind of impact on this downward trend. Last year, the Memorial Day weekend prompted people to get together without obeying masking and social distancing rules, and led to an uptick in case counts. Connecticut’s high vaccination rate hopefully will be able to forestall that this year, but if there is to be a bump in cases from the holiday, it will show up in the next week. That may be the biggest test yet of the durability of the state’s vaccination program.

Let’s take a look at the map.

Every single town had a case prevalence under 10 new cases per 10,000 residents. Only four towns, Salisbury, Barkhamsted, Brooklyn and Franklin, had a case prevalence of over 5. No town reported over 50 new cases last week, and 89, or over half, reported either zero or only one new case. Cases continue to drop all over the state; there is no obvious outbreak or pattern.

In short, the pandemic news continues to be very good for Connecticut.

Here’s last week’s map for comparison.

Case Prevalence Per 10,000, By Town

For the week ending May 26, 2021