After a series of events, including a noose at a construction site in Windsor and a swastika at the University of Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont named the first Hate Crimes Advisory Council Tuesday to help reduce what he said has been an increase in hate crimes.

“Today we are taking a very important step forward to combat hate crimes in our state. By announcing the Connecticut Hate Crimes Advisory Council,” Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said.

Bysiewicz said the hate crimes advisory council reflects the diversity of the state encouraging and supporting programs that increase community awareness and improve reporting of hate crimes.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut