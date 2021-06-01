With two bullet holes in windows and an exterior hanging lamp on the south side of the state Capitol, it was back to business for the House of Representatives Tuesday.

State troopers, Capitol Police and the Hartford Police were all responding to the scene Tuesday morning looking for shell casings as contractors swept up the broken glass.

“I think it’s random acts, and we’re gonna get to the bottom of it,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “They didn’t shoot at something that we know of at this point.”

Investigators are looking to see if this is connected with a shooting spree Sunday in the Southington area. Police say 74-year-old Douglas Gollnick is suspected of shooting several buildings in the area.

House Speaker Matt Ritter said they felt safe being in the building, which is still not open to the public.

“We feel pretty secure in here, I can tell you that, but as always, it’s crazy,” Ritter said.