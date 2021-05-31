Before a civilian can become a police officer in Connecticut, they must first be certified by the state after completing training in both a controlled environment and in the field with a training officer. 

I spoke with a few of the officers who are a part of this process, and they emphasized that the program is continually being assessed and adjusted to meet the needs of the community. They also point out that training is an ongoing process rather than just limited to the first few months on the job.

Adam Chiara

Adam Chiara is an associate professor of communication at the University of Hartford and a multimedia storyteller.