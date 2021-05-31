The end of the legislative session is fast approaching but lawmakers have a lot of unfinished business, including a piece of legislation that would legalize and tax cannabis for adults over the age of 21.

“I am a no on this bill when it comes to not just the policy with lack of potency caps, I am concerned from an appropriations standpoint as well,” said Rep. Lucy Dathan, D-Norwalk.

Dathan is concerned about the amount of money it would cost the state to start a program to set up retail locations where people could purchase cannabis, and the lack of funding for mental health and addiction treatment services.

