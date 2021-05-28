Right now a child as young as 7 can be arrested in Connecticut. Juvenile justice advocates were outside the state Capitol Thursday calling for lawmakers to change that.

“They’re children, they’re little kids, they’re going to make mistakes and they really shouldn’t be criminalized,” Christina Quaranta, executive director of the Connecticut Justice Alliance, said.

Currently, a 7-year-old in Connecticut can be arrested. In 2019, the Justice Alliance said there were nearly 100 children between the ages of 7 and 12 arrested and sent to court.

