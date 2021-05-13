A person vaping (Bokeh Stock via Shutterstock)

My youngest son is an addict.

He suffers from tremors, breathing problems, and high blood pressure – but he cannot quit.

My son, now 23, is severely addicted to nicotine.

As it turned out, he had been vaping throughout high school and college, and we, his parents, had no idea. It wasn’t until I found the small and colorful pods in his bedroom at the end of his senior year in high school that I researched what they were and learned just how harmful flavored e-cigarettes are, especially for young people’s brains and lungs that develop well into their twenties.

Quite simply, I blame flavors: the sweet, kid-friendly ones that the tobacco industry used to lure my son – and millions of kids like him – into vaping.

When asked why he continues to vape, my son said he believed vaping was harmless, a view shared by the many teens I work with as a prevention coordinator at Rocky Hill Youth Services Bureau. Students try vaping to fit in, to relax, to alleviate boredom. Like my son, they believe it is “a flavorful water vapor, no big deal.”

This is exactly what Big Tobacco wants its targeted audience, youth, to believe. The industry markets its delicious flavors like chocolate chip cookie dough and strawberry shortcake – two of my son’s favorites – to hook kids on enormous amounts of nicotine, knowing that those flavors are creating nicotine addicts who will become the next generation of lifetime customers. It’s all about the money.

Using attractive influencers and social-media posts, the industry – from Juul and Altria all the way down to the local vape shops that now exist in nearly every neighborhood — marketed flavored e-cigarettes to our kids with assurances that these products were “safe.” These nicotine-laden flavored tobacco products are even displayed alongside candy and come in many of the same flavors.

When I learned about Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes (PAVe), I knew I had to join this grassroots movement of parents fighting to protect our kids from the dangers of vaping and the predatory behavior of the tobacco industry. Our son has been vaping and nicotine-addicted for years now, despite his trying to quit using a prescription nicotine patch, Chantix and counseling. Though he is now an adult, we are more concerned than ever since research shows that young people who regularly vape are 5-7 times more likely to contract COVID-19. What’s a parent to do?

I have spent two decades educating hundreds of kids and their parents about the dangers of tobacco use. Our local prevention youth group at Rocky Hill Youth to Youth Coalition has provided adult mentorship for teens and created vaping awareness public service announcements, billboards and posters. Yet students continue to vape because they are addicted and cannot stop on their own. They need rehabilitation to successfully quit vaping flavored tobacco. Unfortunately, these programs are cost-prohibitive or unavailable for many Connecticut families.

What we can do to stop this nicotine addiction crisis is end the sale of all flavored e-cigarettes and all menthol and other flavored tobacco products in our state. I urge our elected officials to act against this adolescent public-health crisis before it’s too late. If not, we risk selling an entire generation of young people into a lifelong addiction while lining the pockets of Big Tobacco. The issue is quite simple: it’s about protecting the public health of all of Connecticut’s kids.

Lori Stanczyc is a volunteer with Parents Against Vaping e-cigarettes (PAVe) in Avon.

The views, opinions, positions, or strategies expressed by the author are theirs alone, and do not necessarily reflect the views, opinions, or positions of CTNewsJunkie.com.