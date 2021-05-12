A Veggie Bomb pie from Modern Apizza. (Thomas Breen / New Haven Independent photo)

HARTFORD, CT — It’s been a rough year for the state of Connecticut and the bill designating pizza as the official state food brought some levity to the House chamber Wednesday.

“The pizza industry in the state of Connecticut makes $88.2 billion in sales annually and adds 160,000 jobs to the state economy,” Rep. Dan Fox, D-Stamford, said.

The pizza industry has “brought us many good times and good food,” Fox said.

Many lawmakers talked about the pizza parlors in their districts even though New Haven is the epicenter of Connecticut’s pizza industry.

If passed, pizza will join the ranks of other illustrious state symbols including State Hero Nathan Hale and Heroine Prudence Crandall, and the state fish, the American shad.

The bill passed 131 to 9 and now heads to the state Senate.