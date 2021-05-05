Nursing home workers who say they risked their lives to go to work last year are getting ready to strike at 33 nursing homes across the state. They plan to strike May 14 if they can’t reach an agreement with the state.

“We didn’t leave our residents. We came in there. We watched our coworkers get sick. We watched our residents get sick. We watched some of them die,” Paulette Belin, a Norwich nursing home worker, said.

Belin has been a certified nursing assistant for 40 years and works 72 hours a week to pay her bills. She takes care of 21 patients every day.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut