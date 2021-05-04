The House passed legislation Tuesday that will give adoptees born before 1983 access to their original birth certificate with the names of their birth parents. The bill passed 115-28.

“It will allow me to go to City Hall in Hartford, where I was born, and make a request for a government document that’s actually the truth,” Kathy Flaherty, of Newington said.

For decades, Flaherty wondered about her birth parents. Adopted in 1969, she’s among those Connecticut children born between 1944 and 1983 who are not allowed to see their original birth certificate.

