Higher Ed rally at the state Capitol (Christine Stuart / photo)

Students, professors, and graduate students marched to the state Capitol Friday to say they don’t want education funding to be on the chopping block and they don’t want to be in debt for the rest of their lives.

”Our tuition costs keep increasing, but the resources we receive from the state are staying the same, which isn’t fair,” Nicole Elsinger, a student at Central Connecticut State University said.

“Essentially they want to cut funding for our professors and ultimately that impacts the students,” Elsinger from Windsor Locks said.

