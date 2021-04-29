Blue Plate Kitchen

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, but help in the form of government grants is on the horizon. Restaurants can start filling out their application for some $28.6 billion Friday.

“This fund is going to be amazing because it’s going to help us bring more people in, employ more people, be able to hopefully expand our business and take us to the next level and bring us back to normal finally,” Carlina Fontaine, co-owner of Blue Plate Kitchen in West Hartford, said.

Fontaine said the funding will help.

