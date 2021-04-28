reSET’s Impact Accelerator participants for 2021 (Contributed photo)

The 16 Connecticut-based start-ups who participated in Hartford-based reSET’s 2021 Impact Accelerator will get a chance to showcase their updated business plans and vision during the non-profit’s Venture Showcase, scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday, April 29).

The virtual event will also feature panels that will cover topics including “Creating Responsible Production and Consumption Ecosystems,” and “Investing in Communities Through Innovative Health, Wellness and Education Services.”

Through peer feedback and mentorship over a three-month period, program coordinators sought to help these 16 businesses improve their individual business growth, according to organizers.

Onyeka Obiocha, Managing Director at Tsai Center for Innovative Thinking in New Haven, facilitated this year’s Accelerator. reSET also formed an Impact Accelerator Advisory Board, whose members brought additional expertise and connections to the cohort.

The program teaches businesses to address social or environmental issues while making a profit. Some examples include Blue Earth Compost, a Hartford composting company serving Greater Hartford, and Legacy Lineage, an online educational program for youth remote learning.

The Accelerator has graduated 129 businesses to date.