State lawmakers are debating whether to join Massachusetts and Rhode Island in a program aimed at lowering pollution. Opponents say it will end up costing Connecticut residents more at the pump and argue now is not the time to increase costs for the middle class.

“Gov. Lamont and his majority are advocating for $200 million of taxes levied against gasoline and trucks that middle-class families of Connecticut are going to have to pay,” Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly said.

Kelly is referring to the impact of the highway user and mileage tax and the transportation climate initiative. The user fee and mileage tax only apply to trucks.

