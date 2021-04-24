Gov. Ned Lamont and Democratic lawmakers went back and forth over a package that creates new taxes and raises new revenue to help create tax credits for low and middle income families. The tax bill also invests in reducing income inequality.

“No, it’s not something that I would sign,” Lamont said in reference to the tax package that passed the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee.

“Respond to that with just more taxes is not the way I think we should be going as a state,” Lamont said.

