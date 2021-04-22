There are a record number of jobs available in the state of Connecticut, but a large number of unemployed as well. Business leaders and Gov. Ned Lamont are teaming up to find you a job or a new career.

“We have about 140,000 people out of work and are seeing record hiring numbers,” Kelli-Marie Vallieres, who heads the Office of Workforce Strategy, says.

Getting workers back into the workforce has not been easy. Many employers are offering incentives.

