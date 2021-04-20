Lawmakers and Gov. Ned Lamont are negotiating a bill that would legalize cannabis, but in order to do that, they will need to figure out a way forward that’s equitable for communities impacted for decades by the war on drugs.

“You’re not going have an equity situation where you own everything and I work for you for $15 an hour. No, that’s not going to happen,” Sen. Doug McCrory, D-Hartford, said.

McCrory says there is no cannabis legalization without equity.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut