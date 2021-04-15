Shaken by the shooting deaths of a 3-year-old and a 16-year-old in Hartford’s north end, lawmakers from across the state are calling for more resources to prevent future gun violence.

“I could just envision myself walking up to a casket this big for a 3-year-old. It’s not supposed to happen,” Leonard Jahad of Connecticut Violence Intervention Program in New Haven said.

Jahad said he traveled to Hartford for a vigil for 3-year-old Randell Jones this week because the state can’t work in silos. Violence has been happening across the state.

