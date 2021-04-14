The number of people who drive daily may have decreased during the pandemic, but those who are behind the wheel these days are much more distracted.

“Texting or emailing while driving actually went up significantly. People checking social media went up significantly,” said Chris Hayes, of Travelers.

Hayes says their 2021 travelers risk index on distracted driving found 26% of drivers reported texting or emailing, 20% checked social media, 19% took videos or photos, and 17% shopped online.

