Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, members of his administration, and Hartford Pastor Marichal Monts provided a news briefing today on the fight against coronavirus, recent gun violence in Hartford, and other topics.
Your trusted, authentic, locally owned and operated news source at the state Capitol since 2005.
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, members of his administration, and Hartford Pastor Marichal Monts provided a news briefing today on the fight against coronavirus, recent gun violence in Hartford, and other topics.