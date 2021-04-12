In early 2020 as states rushed to halt the spread of coronavirus, nearly all schools closed and moved to online instruction. But that move may have had some unintended consequences for children.

“We know that during the pandemic children were not as visible as they typically were and reports to our child abuse and neglect care line were down approximately 23%,” Ken Mysogland of the Department of Children and Families explained.

Mysogland said school personnel are responsible for 40% of all reports of abuse and neglect. The Department of Children and Families teamed up with the Department of Education to come up with a program to educate teachers and school personnel on supports for families and how to assess abuse and neglect in a virtual environment, Msyogland said.



