A bill addressing the pandemic-related spike in car thefts by youth narrowly won the support of a key committee this week but its future remains uncertain.

“This is a concern in my community. That said, I would agree that more things can be done like locking our doors in our driveways,” Democratic Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, of West Hartford, said.

Gilchrest supported the bill that requires repeat youth offenders to wear a GPS device, but couldn’t say she would continue to support it.

