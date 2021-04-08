Courtesy of the USDA Farm Service Agency

Clark Chapin, a former state representative and state senator who once represented New Milford, was nominated this week to succeed the late Rob Kane as the Republican pick for the Auditors of Public Accounts.

There is one Republican and one Democrat appointed to head the legislative office, which employs about 100 people.

Chapin, who didn’t seek re-election in 2016, “has the experience, judgment and knowledge that will serve the people of the State of Connecticut well as one of its two auditors,” House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora said. “His service in both the State House of Representatives and Senate demonstrates that he has the confidence of the voters, and the faith of taxpayers, to ensure that his office will maintain the non-partisan vigil over the purse strings and the integrity of state government.’’

After leaving the legislature, Chapin was appointed by the Trump administration to serve as the state executive director of the Connecticut USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) in October 2017. He now lives in Ellington.

His nomination to the state auditors post is subject to a hearing by the Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee and approval by the General Assembly.