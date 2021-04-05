Voting rights have been a hot topic of discussion since Election Day 2020. Monday, Connecticut lawmakers took the first steps to try to expand voting rights.

“Obviously we’re all about getting more access for voters across Connecticut,” Carol Reimers, president of the Connecticut League of Women Voters, said.

Reimers said they support bills that would expand automatic voter registration, allow individuals on parole to vote, make Election Day a holiday and expand voting rights.

