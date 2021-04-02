You put your trash at the curb and someone comes to take it away. But local elected officials warn that it’s not magic and there are fewer places to take our trash in Connecticut.

“We are really in a waste management crisis. Not only in the state of Connecticut, but in the nation,” Bethel First Selectman Matt Knickerbocker said.

Connecticut’s municipal officials like Knickerbocker are calling on the state to collaborate with local leaders to come up with a incentives and a plan for trash and recycling.

Read Christine Stuart’s full report at NBC Connecticut