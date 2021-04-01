Storyblocks

Following what was described as emotional testimony, lawmakers got closer Thursday to paving the way for undocumented youth to get government-sponsored health insurance.

“I’m looking at doing youth up to age 18. I looked at California and what they’ve done in California,” Sen. Marilyn Moore (D-Bridgeport) said.

Moore said it’s probably not feasible to offer Medicaid to all undocumented immigrants in Connecticut, so she amended the legislation to only include those under the age of 18.

