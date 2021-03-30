Senate President Martin Looney (Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie)

HARTFORD, CT — A day after the Supreme Court validated Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive powers during the pandemic, the state Senate voted to endorse and extend those powers another 30 days.

The Senate’s 24-10 vote Tuesday represents final passage of the extension. Last week, the House approved the measure, which will extend the governor’s emergency authority from April 20, when it had been scheduled to expire, until May 20.

Senate President Martin Looney, D-New Haven, read passages of the Supreme Court decision, which he said validated the General Assembly’s extension of Lamont’s executive power. The court concluded that the legislature’s previous actions, conducted through a limited committee of leaders, should “significantly ameliorate concerns regarding legislative oversight.”

The vote to explicitly ratify the emergency authority represented “a sort of ‘belt and suspenders’ proposal,” Looney said, “to make sure that we are now providing a degree of acknowledgement of the correctness of the governor’s actions.”

Looney said the executive branch is better suited to responding to disaster than the General Assembly, which he described as a more deliberative body.

Republicans opposed the extension. Although they did not argue that Lamont’s emergency authority was unnecessary at the height of the pandemic, they said it was time for the legislature to assume a greater role in managing the public health crisis.

“I don’t believe there’s a person in this chamber that believes this is an abuse of power,” Sen. Craig Miner, R-Litchfield, said. However, Miner said he did not see a reason to extend the authority any longer.

Republicans attempted to amend the bill to require the legislature to ratify or reject any future emergency declaration by a governor that lasts longer than seven days. The amendment failed along party lines.

Sen. Paul Formica (Christine Stuart / CTNewsJunkie)

Sen. Paul Formica, R-East Lyme, said it was time to start the process of evaluating the governor’s orders.

“It’s time to understand where we’re going. Let’s accentuate and codify the good, let’s remove the outdated and let’s modify what needs to be and do that together as a co-equal branch,” he said.

However, Looney said it may still be necessary to continue to allow the governor emergency authority for some time. He pointed to “disturbing” and “sobering” trends including elevated COVID infection rates even as more people across the country are vaccinated against the virus.

“We do not have this pandemic in our rearview mirror as of yet. It is still staring us in the face,” Looney said. “All the more need for us to recognize that emergency powers may continue to be necessary for the foreseeable future.”

The Senate also unanimously approved a separate bill to extend outdoor dining regulations and help municipalities continue to relax the rules. The measure was passed last week with bipartisan support by the House of Representatives. Senators on both sides of the aisle praised the bill as helping the state’s restaurant industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.

“This legislation couldn’t be more timely,” Sen. Joan Hartley, D-Waterbury, said. “What it does is give certainty to these businesses that can continue to operate … to offer outside dining which obviously we continue to look forward to as the weather turns nicer.”