CTFastak bus (Kristina Vakham / ctnewsjunkie)

Gov. Ned Lamont proposed that buses, including CTfastrak from Hartford to New Britain, will be free on the weekends this summer.

Lamont made the announcement Tuesday at a press conference in New Britain on the Transportation Climate Initiative.

“We’ve got some federal funds that are coming in to help us with transportation now and going forward we’ll have TCI,” Lamont said. “I’d like to see less people in cars. I’d like to see more people who are taking Fastrak, more people taking the bus, so I’m going to propose to the legislature that we provide free bus service on weekends this summer. Free bus service. Everything from Fastrak to public buses wherever they may be.”

The legislature would still have to approve the use of the funding. It’s also unclear how much the proposal will cost.

Details are expected to be released later in the afternoon.