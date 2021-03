Former ShopRite on Kane Street in West Hartford.

The former ShopRite on Kane Street in West Hartford will soon become the home of a mass vaccination site run by the town and the West Hartford- Bloomfield Health District.

“We had a vision with the Town of West Hartford that this would be a regional site,” West Hartford- Bloomfield Health District Director Aimee Krauss said.

Krauss said they expect to be giving out 800 to 1,000 doses per week once the site is up and running.

