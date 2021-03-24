The legislature’s public safety and security committee voted in favor of a bill Wednesday that codifies Gov. Ned Lamont’s agreement with the two tribal nations and the Connecticut Lottery over sports betting and iGaming, but not everyone is happy. The deal halts development of an East Windsor casino.

“I think that what we have now is a 30-acre parcel of commercially marketable property between highway exits. I think that there needs to be something meaningful to happen to that,” East Windsor First Selectman Jason Bowsza said.

The town of East Windsor had hoped the former Showcase Cinemas property off I-91 would be a bustling casino but the development has not materialized, and there’s now concern the property will remain vacant for at least a decade.

