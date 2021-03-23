The Senate confirmed Gov. Ned Lamont’s nomination of Robert Clark, his former legal counsel, as a judge of the Appellate Court Tuesday in a bipartisan vote.

The House voted unanimously to approve Clark last week. He served as a Superior Court judge before leaving to work as Lamont’s general counsel two years ago. Prior to his time on the bench, Clark worked in the Office of the Connecticut Attorney General for 14 years. Most recently he was special counsel to former Attorney General George Jepsen.

Senators on both sides of the aisle praised Clark during a brief discussion Tuesday before they voted 32 to 1 to confirm him.

Senate President Martin Looney, D-New Haven, called him a “painstaking attorney” with an awareness of the nuances of Connecticut statute.

“I think that combination of talent and experience mean he will be a bright light on the Appellate Court, bringing to it the diversity of experiences that he has in a combination that very few other candidates have,” Looney said.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly, R-Stratford, said Clark was a “great legal mind” and a lawyer who “understands the people of Connecticut.”

Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, cast the legislature’s only vote against the nomination. She declined to comment on the vote through a spokesman Tuesday.